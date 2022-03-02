Short Interest in Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Drops By 96.8%

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the January 31st total of 170,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

SLTTF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Slate Office REIT in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

SLTTF remained flat at $$3.94 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05. Slate Office REIT has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $4.46.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

