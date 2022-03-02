Short Interest in Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Decreases By 81.5%

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the January 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SDXAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sodexo has an average rating of “Hold”.

Sodexo stock traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $15.78. 490,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,275. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Sodexo has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.80.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

