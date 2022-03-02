Short Interest in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Declines By 99.9%

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the January 31st total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 714,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FUJHY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.08. 332,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,914. Subaru has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.30.

Get Subaru alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Subaru stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,994,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417,278 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of Subaru worth $19,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FUJHY. Bank of America lowered Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Subaru from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Subaru (Get Rating)

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.