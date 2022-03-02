Short Interest in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Declines By 99.9%

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the January 31st total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 714,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FUJHY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.08. 332,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,914. Subaru has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.30.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Subaru stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,994,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417,278 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of Subaru worth $19,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.
