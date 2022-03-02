Short Interest in Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Increases By 400.0%

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Vaso stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 3.15. Vaso has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Vaso Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vaso (VASO)
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.