Short Interest in Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Expands By 14,900.0%

Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 14,900.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

VYCO stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11. Vycor Medical has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.23.

Vycor Medical, Inc engages in the provision of innovative surgical and therapeutic solutions to the medical community. It operates through the Vycor Medical and NovaVision segments. The Vycor Medical segment focuses on devices for neurosurgery. The NovaVision segment offers neuro stimulation therapies and diagnostic devices for the treatment and screening of vision field loss.

