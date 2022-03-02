Short Interest in Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Expands By 14,900.0%

Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 14,900.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
VYCO stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11. Vycor Medical has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.23.
Vycor Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
