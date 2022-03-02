Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Decreases By 89.9%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 89.9% from the January 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,625,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,401,000 after purchasing an additional 152,091 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 954,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 93,887 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 532,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 375,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 17,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period.
WIA opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $14.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
