Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.17

Shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and traded as high as $2.19. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 13,840 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Siebert Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a market cap of $63.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of -0.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Siebert Financial by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial in the second quarter worth $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 72.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 29,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

