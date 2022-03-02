Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 936,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 148,346 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sientra were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sientra by 181.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sientra by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sientra by 41.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Sientra by 45,920.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Sientra during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

SIEN stock opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.05. Sientra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The firm has a market cap of $160.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.56.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

