Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) – Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.28. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on SWIR. TheStreet raised Sierra Wireless from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

SWIR opened at $18.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $715.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $20.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 65.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

