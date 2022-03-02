SilverSPAC Inc (NASDAQ:SLVRU) Short Interest Down 95.1% in February

SilverSPAC Inc (NASDAQ:SLVRU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the January 31st total of 197,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:SLVRU opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.93. SilverSPAC has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLVRU. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in SilverSPAC during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SilverSPAC during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in SilverSPAC during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in SilverSPAC in the third quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SilverSPAC in the fourth quarter worth $302,000.

