SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $73.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SJW CORP. is a holding company which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, San Jose Water Co., SJW Land Co., and Western Precision, Inc. San Jose Water Co., is a public utility in the business of providing water service to a population of approximately 928,000 people. Their service area encompasses about 134 sq. miles in the metropolitan San Juan area. SJW Land Co. operates parking facilities located adjacent to the their headquarters and the San Jose area. “

Get SJW Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SJW. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SJW Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NYSE:SJW opened at $64.11 on Tuesday. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $73.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.48.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 5.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.29%.

In other news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $160,242.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJW. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SJW Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,536,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 522,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,104,000 after purchasing an additional 56,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,175,000 after purchasing an additional 36,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group (Get Rating)

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SJW Group (SJW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.