Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

NYSE SKX opened at $41.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.49. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $35.78 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

