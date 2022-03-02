Sleep Country Canada (ZZZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Sleep Country Canada to post earnings of C$0.69 per share for the quarter.

Shares of ZZZ opened at C$29.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of C$26.55 and a 52-week high of C$41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$35.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.81%.

ZZZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$42.57.

In other news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.37, for a total value of C$383,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,843,173.33.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

