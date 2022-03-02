SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Announces Earnings Results

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 53.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.
Shares of SLRC stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,508. The firm has a market cap of $742.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $20.05.
SLRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Compass Point cut SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.
SLR Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SLR Investment (SLRC)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.