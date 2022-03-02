SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Announces Earnings Results

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 53.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Shares of SLRC stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,508. The firm has a market cap of $742.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

SLRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Compass Point cut SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SLR Investment by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SLR Investment by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SLR Investment by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,482 shares during the period. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

