SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.13

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 6.13 and last traded at 6.17, with a volume of 2906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 6.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMRT. DA Davidson began coverage on SmartRent in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SmartRent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 8.10.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

