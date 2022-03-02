SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Price Target Cut to $2.20 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $2.30 to $2.20 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SDC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SDC traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 157,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,565,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.99. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $12.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.13.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The business had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. SmileDirectClub’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 43,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 43,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. 13.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile (Get Rating)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.