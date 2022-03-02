Smoothy (SMTY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $526,914.00

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for $0.0445 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Smoothy has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $226,580.37 and approximately $526,914.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00042104 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.02 or 0.06724405 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,874.78 or 1.00077773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00044737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00047307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002710 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

