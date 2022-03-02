SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 1,077.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWI traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.62. 75,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,100. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.92.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SolarWinds will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

