Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) Receives $24.43 Average PT from Analysts

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.43.

Several research firms recently commented on DTC. William Blair began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Solo Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, CEO John Merris acquired 14,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,459.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTC. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTC opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Solo Brands has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.05 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Solo Brands will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solo Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

