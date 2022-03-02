Sonder (SOND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Sonder to post earnings of -0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SOND opened at 5.84 on Wednesday. Sonder has a 1 year low of 4.52 and a 1 year high of 11.00.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sonder in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sonder in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Sonder in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Sonder Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sonder Holdings Inc is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sonder (SOND)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Sonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.