Sonder (SOND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Sonder to post earnings of -0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SOND opened at 5.84 on Wednesday. Sonder has a 1 year low of 4.52 and a 1 year high of 11.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sonder in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sonder in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Sonder in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonder stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sonder Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 899,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,972,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.60% of Sonder as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Sonder Holdings Inc is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

