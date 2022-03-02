Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) to Issue $0.27 Dividend

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.2679 per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKHHY opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. Sonic Healthcare has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $34.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.78.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. CLSA cut shares of Sonic Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.