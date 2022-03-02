Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) to Issue $0.27 Dividend

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.2679 per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.
Shares of OTCMKTS SKHHY opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. Sonic Healthcare has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $34.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.78.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. CLSA cut shares of Sonic Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.
