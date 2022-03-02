SORA Validator Token (VAL) Hits Market Cap of $83,894.28

SORA Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. SORA Validator Token has a market cap of $83,894.28 and $6,634.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SORA Validator Token coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SORA Validator Token has traded down 15.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,061.08 or 0.99954273 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00073717 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00022330 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002015 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00015476 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.42 or 0.00270919 BTC.

SORA Validator Token Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling SORA Validator Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SORA Validator Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SORA Validator Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SORA Validator Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

