Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) PT Lowered to $28.00

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.02% from the company’s current price.

SHC has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE SHC opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 178.10 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average is $23.49. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $241.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.90 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%. Sotera Health’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth $897,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

