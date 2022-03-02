South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.30

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.30 and last traded at $34.29, with a volume of 79938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.
SJI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.
About South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)
South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.
