South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.30

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.30 and last traded at $34.29, with a volume of 79938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

SJI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

