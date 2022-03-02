Southern (NYSE:SOLN) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Southern (NYSE:SOLN – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:SOLN opened at $50.74 on Monday. Southern has a 52-week low of $48.17 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

Get Southern alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.