SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Trading Down 4.6%

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.65 and last traded at $14.65. Approximately 5,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42.
About SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (SBRKF)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.