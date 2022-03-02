SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $12.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $488.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,584. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.14. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $438.81 and a 1 year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

