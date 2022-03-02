Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 228,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares were worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 234.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 42,059 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 15.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 12,206 shares during the period. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $31.75. The company has a market cap of $480.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.49.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is 20.17%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STXB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.50 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

In other news, Director Robert S. Beall bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 26,100 shares of company stock worth $705,250. 25.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, SBA loans, commercial deposit accounts, treasury management services, and retail offerings including consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans, and retail deposit products.

