Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) Short Interest Down 86.1% in February

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the January 31st total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Akicv Llc acquired 5,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition by 226.2% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,709,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,561 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 60.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after buying an additional 418,767 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 16.5% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 812,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 787,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after buying an additional 35,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P grew its stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 610,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 13,776 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKIC opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80. Sports Ventures Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

