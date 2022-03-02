Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,521 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cutera were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,228 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cutera alerts:

In related news, CFO Rohan Seth acquired 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,536.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,807.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,091 shares of company stock worth $108,929. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $38.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.17 million, a P/E ratio of 545.08 and a beta of 1.58. Cutera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.81.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Cutera had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CUTR. Maxim Group raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Cutera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.