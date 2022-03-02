Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 402.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,362 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 483,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 191,160 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,942,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 393,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 144,294 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 179,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 39,969 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 93,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE:AXL opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.67, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.21.

About American Axle & Manufacturing (Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.