Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $959,000 in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in MEDNAX by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 46,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 27,757 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in MEDNAX by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 70,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 30,023 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in MEDNAX by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 35,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MEDNAX by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 101,516 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average of $27.34.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $498.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.50 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 6.85%. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 239,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,478,687 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MD. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

