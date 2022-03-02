Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 585,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,492,000 after buying an additional 206,894 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $121.52 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $119.32 and a 52 week high of $241.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.63.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

