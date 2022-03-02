Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 45,753 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 45,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,870,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,857,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,702,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,323,000 after buying an additional 3,080,674 shares in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jill Leversage acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.65. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.25% and a negative net margin of 396.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.