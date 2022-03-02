Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 156,465 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,258 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the third quarter valued at $44,033,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 58.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,053,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,012,000 after buying an additional 387,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,995,000 after purchasing an additional 36,681 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCXI opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average is $29.15. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 353.41% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,313,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

CCXI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

