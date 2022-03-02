SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

SSRM stock traded down C$0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$26.06. 83,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,739. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.35. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of C$17.29 and a 12 month high of C$26.68.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.17.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.