Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Price Target Raised to GBX 700 at Barclays

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 590 ($7.92) to GBX 700 ($9.39) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SCBFF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 480 ($6.44) to GBX 515 ($6.91) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.78) to GBX 690 ($9.26) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $478.38.

SCBFF opened at $7.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $7.73.

Standard Chartered Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

