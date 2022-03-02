Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Price Target Raised to GBX 700 at Barclays

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 590 ($7.92) to GBX 700 ($9.39) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SCBFF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 480 ($6.44) to GBX 515 ($6.91) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.78) to GBX 690 ($9.26) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $478.38.

SCBFF opened at $7.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $7.73.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

