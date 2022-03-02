Stantec (NYSE:STN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STN. National Bank Financial raised Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Stantec from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.62.

STN opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. Stantec has a one year low of $39.87 and a one year high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.35. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,549,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,709,000 after buying an additional 1,079,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Stantec by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,877 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Stantec by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,830,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,970,000 after purchasing an additional 375,821 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Stantec by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,644,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,529,000 after purchasing an additional 772,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Stantec by 22.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,985,000 after purchasing an additional 276,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

