StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY – Get Rating) fell 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.22. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.07.
StarHub Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRHBY)
