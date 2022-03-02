StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY – Get Rating) fell 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.22. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.07.

StarHub Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRHBY)

StarHub Ltd. is engages in the operations of telecommunications services and other businesses relating to the info-communications industry. It operates through the following segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security and High Security Assurance Product. The company was founded on May 7, 1998 and is headquartered in Singapore.

