Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.65

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.65 and traded as low as $1.25. Steel Connect shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 101,583 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $88.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $125.41 million for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 266.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STCN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Steel Connect by 618.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 173,132 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Steel Connect by 1,255.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 157,303 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Connect in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Steel Connect by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 72,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Steel Connect by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 274,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 68,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Steel Connect Company Profile (NASDAQ:STCN)

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

