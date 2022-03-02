Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.65

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.65 and traded as low as $1.25. Steel Connect shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 101,583 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $88.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16.
Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $125.41 million for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 266.60%.
Steel Connect Company Profile (NASDAQ:STCN)
Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Steel Connect (STCN)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.