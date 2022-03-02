Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Stellantis from €27.00 ($30.34) to €21.00 ($23.60) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.84) to €28.00 ($31.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.40.

STLA stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Exane Asset Management grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 3,361,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,468,000 after buying an additional 477,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,563,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after buying an additional 238,304 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. 52.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

