Step Finance (STEP) Price Up 26% This Week

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Finance has a total market cap of $705,803.42 and approximately $11.08 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00042324 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.49 or 0.06720001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,901.96 or 0.99821364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00045058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00047485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.