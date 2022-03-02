Stephen Welton Buys 5,000 Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating) insider Stephen Welton purchased 5,000 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,656 ($22.22) per share, with a total value of £82,800 ($111,096.20).

Shares of ICP opened at GBX 1,638 ($21.98) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,580.50 ($21.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,493 ($33.45). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,938.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,096.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on ICP. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,545 ($34.15) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 3,000 ($40.25) to GBX 2,885 ($38.71) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

