Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Posts Earnings Results

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sterling Check updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Sterling Check stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.82. The stock had a trading volume of 43,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,376. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sterling Check has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $28.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 255.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sterling Check from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

