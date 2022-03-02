Steve Bennetts Buys 6,270 Shares of Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Stock

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating) insider Steve Bennetts acquired 6,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £877.80 ($1,177.78).

Steve Bennetts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Steve Bennetts acquired 63,411 shares of Actual Experience stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £10,145.76 ($13,612.99).

LON ACT opened at GBX 13 ($0.17) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 56.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. Actual Experience plc has a 52 week low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 133.05 ($1.79). The company has a market capitalization of £7.45 million and a P/E ratio of -1.20.

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps corporates to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time; and managed services.

