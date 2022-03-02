Stifel Nicolaus Increases Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target to C$9.50

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AAVVF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $6.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.06 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Advantage Energy has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $6.66.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

