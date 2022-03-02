Stifel Nicolaus Increases Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Price Target to C$8.50

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CRLFF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday.

CRLFF opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

