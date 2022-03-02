StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKEP opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.91 million, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.13. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $4.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 762,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 62,672 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 54.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 31,041 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 69.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 251,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 102,668 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc boosted its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 77.8% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 200,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 87,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.