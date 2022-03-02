StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Isoray (NYSE:ISR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE ISR opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. Isoray has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Isoray alerts:

About Isoray (Get Rating)

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.