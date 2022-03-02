StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NGS. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NGS opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $173.29 million, a PE ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $13.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 243.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 588,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 494,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

