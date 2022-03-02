StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NGS. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.
NGS opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $173.29 million, a PE ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $13.38.
Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natural Gas Services Group (NGS)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.